Maryland State Police say a trooper fatality shot a 16-year-old boy in Leonardtown after he displayed multiple weapons.

LEONARDTOWN, Md. (AP) — A Maryland State Police trooper responding to a pair of 911 calls shot and killed a teenager who was pointing what investigators determined was an airsoft gun at him, authorities said Tuesday.

The shooting occurred after the trooper responded to a call about a person who was possibly armed with a gun near the State Police barracks in Leonardtown around 1:30 p.m, Superintendent Woodrow Jones II said during a news conference.

Jones said the responding trooper encountered a 16-year-old at a home and shot him. Jones said the trooper fired a second time after the teenager brandished a knife as he tried to get up. The teen was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The trooper, who has been with the state police for two years, seven months, has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation, Jones said.

The teenager was white, as is the trooper who shot him, according to Maryland State Police spokesman Greg Shipley.

Leonardtown is about 60 miles (97 kilometers) southeast of Washington.

