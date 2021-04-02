CHERRY BLOSSOM NEWS: Tidal Basin crowds | Drive-in movies | Virtual views | Art in bloom | Photos
Maryland Senate passes police accountability measure

The Associated Press

April 2, 2021, 1:33 AM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland Senate has passed an expansive police accountability measure.

The Senate voted 32-15 for the bill late Thursday night.

Supporters say it is critical legislation to help restore public trust in police, while opponents contended the legislation goes too far and will hurt police recruitment and retention.

The bill now goes back to the House, which already approved an earlier version of the bill, to consider some changes added by the Senate.

The bill includes repeal of job protections long criticized for impeding accountability in misconduct cases known as the Law Enforcement Officers Bill of Rights.

