Maryland officials highlight office to close digital divide

The Associated Press

April 22, 2021, 4:52 AM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland officials are highlighting a new Office of Statewide Broadband to help close the digital divide.

State and local officials are holding an availability Thursday to talk about legislation that was recently signed into law by Gov. Larry Hogan to create the new office.

The measure was sponsored by Del. Brooke Lierman and Sen. Sarah Elfreth.

The office will be focused on a coordinated effort to connect Maryland residents across the state to high-speed, affordable broadband by 2026. It will be responsible for administering $300 million from the American Rescue Act.

The office also will support projects and partnerships to enhance broadband.

