Maryland appeals ruling on regulating chickenhouse ammonia

The Associated Press

April 22, 2021, 11:32 AM

SALISBURY, Md. — Maryland is appealing a court decision that said the state must start regulating ammonia air pollution from chickenhouses.

The Salisbury Daily Times reports the case is one that could have far-reaching implications for the Eastern Shore’s poultry industry.

The court ruling issued last month came in a lawsuit filed by an environmental group over the state’s permit rules for animal feeding operations.

The environmental group argued the rules should include ammonia, a byproduct of chicken waste that can eventually contribute to algal blooms.

