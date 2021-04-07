CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Tigers at Va. zoo test positive | DC-area colleges detail vaccination plans | DC opening walk-up vaccine sites for seniors | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Legislature votes to bolster unemployment insurance system

The Associated Press

April 7, 2021, 6:04 PM

Emergency measures to help struggling businesses pay less in unemployment insurance taxes while simultaneously granting more funding to the unemployed were voted out of the Maryland Legislature last week and await signature from Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.

Raising from $50 to $200 the weekly amount of uncounted pay that unemployment insurance claimants can receive is among the measures, which come as the Maryland Department Labor continues to receive thousands of claims each week.

The department reported receiving more than 12,000 new and reclassified claims last week, the lowest mark of the month.

