Legislature votes to bolster unemployment insurance system

Emergency measures to help struggling businesses pay less in unemployment insurance taxes while simultaneously granting more funding to the unemployed were voted out of the Maryland Legislature last week and await signature from Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.

Raising from $50 to $200 the weekly amount of uncounted pay that unemployment insurance claimants can receive is among the measures, which come as the Maryland Department Labor continues to receive thousands of claims each week.

The department reported receiving more than 12,000 new and reclassified claims last week, the lowest mark of the month.

