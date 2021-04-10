CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Help for MoCo renters hurt by COVID-19 | Pandemic prevention center to open | Student survey on pandemic stress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Broadband nonprofit’s ex-CEO charged with misusing funds

The Associated Press

April 10, 2021, 1:44 PM

A Maryland man who served as CEO of a broadband nonprofit has been indicted on federal charges that he misused government contract money and used more than $160,000 in company funds to pay for a boat and a family vacation.

A grand jury on Thursday indicted William Patrick Mitchell on charges of wire fraud, bribery and embezzling federal funds.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Mitchell was fired as CEO of the Salisbury-based Maryland Broadband Cooperative in 2019.

The indictment accuses Mitchell of frequently using his company credit card for personal expenses, including more than $66,000 for a boat that he docked at two marinas in Sarasota, Florida.

