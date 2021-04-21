2020 Ocean City police stats show crime increasing

Police statistics show crime in a popular Maryland tourist destination spiked in 2020 for the first time in five years.

Listen now to WTOP News

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Police statistics show crime in a popular Maryland tourist destination spiked in 2020 for the first time in five years.

According to the Salisbury Daily Times, an annual report from the Ocean City Police Department showed a 21% increase in Part 1 crime, which includes rape, robbery, assault and other offenses.

The largest spikes occurred in assaults, according to the report.

There were no reported homicides.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.