13 accused in Maryland prison drug smuggling scheme

The Associated Press

April 27, 2021, 3:20 PM

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Attorney General’s Office says 13 people have been indicted for plotting to smuggle the opioid addiction treatment drug Suboxone into a women’s prison.

The Baltimore Sun reports that one of those charged is a corrections official.

The office said Monday that several methods were used to smuggle the drug into the Anne Arundel County facility, including attempting to send it in envelopes through inmates’ mail and throwing a Suboxone-filled orange into the compound.

Prosecutors say Suboxone strips purchased for $3 or $4 on the street can be sold for between $200 and $400 when they’re smuggled into the state’s prisons.

