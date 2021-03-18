CHERRY BLOSSOM NEWS: Drive-in movies | Virtual views | Art in bloom | Photos
Home » Maryland News » Maryland police shoot, kill…

Maryland police shoot, kill man while responding to call

The Associated Press

March 18, 2021, 5:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PASADENA, Md. (AP) — A Maryland police officer shot and killed a man while responding to a call for a welfare check from a mental health facility, a spokesperson said Thursday.

Two Anne Arundel County officers arrived shortly after 11 a.m. at a home in the Bayside Beach community after receiving a call from a mental health facility worker who said the man was suicidal, Sgt. Kam Cooke told reporters at a news conference.

Cooke said the officers couldn’t make contact with the man at the door and entered the house. According to Cooke, the officers encountered a man with a handgun and one of them shot the man in the upper body. The man, whose identity hasn’t been released, died at the scene.

Officers rendered first aid until the fire department arrived on the scene, said Cooke, who added that the man, described as older and white, was alone in the house. The officers involved in the incident weren’t identified.

Cooke also said police are trying to contact the man’s family.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Maryland News | National News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

VA to formally implement Biden's workforce order, but AFGE looking for more

Naval Information Warfare Center wants to ‘push the envelope’ on managed services

Air Force trying to diversify its largely white, male pilot corps with new strategy

NARA gauging agencies’ confidence to meet 2022 e-records deadline after COVID-19 delays

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up