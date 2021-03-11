Maryland lawmakers told many bills caught in pandemic backup

Maryland's Senate president is bracing senators for a tough year for many of their bills due to difficulties created by the pandemic.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s Senate president is bracing senators for a tough year for many of their bills due to difficulties created by the pandemic.

Senate President Bill Ferguson told lawmakers Wednesday that everything is more complicated this year due to precautions the General Assembly is taking.

He says backups are happening because it’s very difficult administratively to move bills along the legislative process this year.

Legislative leaders in both chambers are limiting the amount of time lawmakers can be in session each day due to the pandemic. The General Assembly has about a month left in its annual 90-day session.

