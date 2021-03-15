CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. sports update | Masks after vaccination? | Md. hits vaccine milestone | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Maryland courts move into new resumption of operations phase

The Associated Press

March 15, 2021, 3:25 AM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland courts are moving into a new resumption of operations phase.

The Maryland Judiciary will move into the fourth phase of its five-phased COVID-19 resumption of operations on Monday.

The clerks’ offices in the circuit courts and district court locations will be open to the public for all matters.

However, the number of people may be limited to achieve COVID-19 social distancing requirements.

COVID-19 health protocols remain in place in all courthouses and judiciary buildings statewide.

That includes the wearing of masks, no-contact temperature checks, a verbal or written COVID-19 health questionnaire and social distancing.

