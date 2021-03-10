CORONAVIRUS NEWS: House OKs virus relief | Elrich on Md. loosening restrictions | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Maryland board OKs settlement on juvenile life sentences

The Associated Press

March 10, 2021, 8:16 PM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland board has approved a settlement that will require the state to adopt new policies regarding the parole process for people sentenced as children to life imprisonment.

The Board of Public Works approved the settlement on Wednesday.

It will require the Maryland Parole Commission, the Division of Correction and governor to adopt new regulations for the parole process.

The settlement requires officials to consider the youth of those sentenced and provide more transparency in the decision-making process.

Supporters of the settlement say it seeks to eliminate arbitrary barriers that have prevented Marylanders given life sentences as children from being paroled.

