Maryland board OKs settlement on juvenile life sentences

A Maryland board has approved a settlement that will require the state to adopt new policies regarding the parole process for people sentenced as children to life imprisonment.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland board has approved a settlement that will require the state to adopt new policies regarding the parole process for people sentenced as children to life imprisonment.

The Board of Public Works approved the settlement on Wednesday.

It will require the Maryland Parole Commission, the Division of Correction and governor to adopt new regulations for the parole process.

The settlement requires officials to consider the youth of those sentenced and provide more transparency in the decision-making process.

Supporters of the settlement say it seeks to eliminate arbitrary barriers that have prevented Marylanders given life sentences as children from being paroled.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.