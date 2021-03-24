Man gets probation for firing gun in political sign dispute

A Maryland man who fired a shotgun after an encounter with two men over political signs has been sentenced to 18 months of supervised probation.

KINGSVILLE, Md. — A Maryland man who fired a shotgun after an encounter with two men over political signs has been sentenced to 18 months of supervised probation.

The Baltimore Sun reports that 50-year-old Douglas Kuhn, of Kingsville, was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Kuhn fired the gun after two men honked at him as he was putting up a “Black Lives Matter’ sign in his yard in October.

Kuhn faced charges of first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and discharging a weapon within a metropolitan district.

Under a plea agreement, all charges were dropped except for the misdemeanor second-degree assault charge.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.