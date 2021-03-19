CHERRY BLOSSOM NEWS: Tidal Basin crowds | Drive-in movies | Virtual views | Art in bloom | Photos
Group of independent pharmacies joins Maryland vaccine push

The Associated Press

March 19, 2021, 10:48 AM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says that a group of independently-owned pharmacies headquartered in Maryland have joined the state’s vaccine distribution network.

His office said in a statement that the network is known as EPIC Pharmacies. The Republican governor also will visit Apple Discount Drugs in Salisbury on Friday.

It’s one of the first independent pharmacies taking part in the program. Nearly 300 pharmacies across Maryland are administering COVID-19 vaccines as of Friday.

The stores are receiving direct allocations from the state and the federal government.

Pharmacy providers of the vaccine can be found at covidvax.maryland.gov.

