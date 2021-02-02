Proposed Maryland legislation expands hate crime law

Judges will be allowed to require people charged with hate crimes to complete anti-bias education programs if a bill to expand the current Maryland hate crime law is passed.

Sen. Shelly Hettleman, D-Baltimore, is sponsoring this bill, SB0220, which aims to use anti-bias education programs to reduce the number of repeat offenders.

The University System of Maryland would create the anti-bias education programs, according to the bill, and if it is court-mandated, offenders would be required to complete it in addition to any other sentencing received.

