Police say toddler hit by bullet that entered bedroom

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — State Police are investigating a shooting on Maryland’s Eastern Shore that injured a three-year-old boy.…

Listen now to WTOP News

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — State Police are investigating a shooting on Maryland’s Eastern Shore that injured a three-year-old boy.

Authorities say the shooting was reported shortly after 8:30 a.m. Monday.

The toddler appeared to have been struck by a bullet that entered his bedroom from outside of the home.

The boy was taken by ambulance to Tidal Health Peninsula Regional.

His condition was not disclosed.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.