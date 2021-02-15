Police say toddler hit by bullet that entered bedroom

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — State Police are investigating a shooting on Maryland’s Eastern Shore that injured a three-year-old boy.
Authorities say the shooting was reported shortly after 8:30 a.m. Monday.
The toddler appeared to have been struck by a bullet that entered his bedroom from outside of the home.
The boy was taken by ambulance to Tidal Health Peninsula Regional.
His condition was not disclosed.
