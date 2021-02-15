CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Change sought in vaccine inequities | Mariott paying workers to get vaccinated | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Police say toddler hit by bullet that entered bedroom

The Associated Press

February 15, 2021, 4:40 PM

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — State Police are investigating a shooting on Maryland’s Eastern Shore that injured a three-year-old boy.

Authorities say the shooting was reported shortly after 8:30 a.m. Monday.

The toddler appeared to have been struck by a bullet that entered his bedroom from outside of the home.

The boy was taken by ambulance to Tidal Health Peninsula Regional.

His condition was not disclosed.

