Maryland State Police arrest suspect in Salisbury shooting

The Associated Press

Maryland State Police have arrested a man suspected in a fatal shooting in Salisbury last week.

Listen now to WTOP News

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — Maryland State Police have arrested a man suspected in a fatal shooting in Salisbury last week.

A news release from the agency says 28-year-old Levonte Javar Martin of Crisfield, Maryland, is charged with first-degree and second-degree murder.

He went before the Wicomico County District Court Commissioner, where he was denied bond.

Martin is charged in the death of 26-year-old Devonta Fagans Salisbury, Maryland.

According to investigators, Fagans was found by Salisbury police with apparent gunshot wounds at an apartment complex around 10 p.m. last Friday.

Fagans was taken to a local hospital, where he died Saturday morning.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.