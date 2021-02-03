CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US sees delay in vaccine shipping | Weather impact on DC area | Latest COVID test results
Home » Maryland News » Maryland State Police arrest…

Maryland State Police arrest suspect in Salisbury shooting

The Associated Press

February 3, 2021, 5:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — Maryland State Police have arrested a man suspected in a fatal shooting in Salisbury last week.

A news release from the agency says 28-year-old Levonte Javar Martin of Crisfield, Maryland, is charged with first-degree and second-degree murder.

He went before the Wicomico County District Court Commissioner, where he was denied bond.

Martin is charged in the death of 26-year-old Devonta Fagans Salisbury, Maryland.

According to investigators, Fagans was found by Salisbury police with apparent gunshot wounds at an apartment complex around 10 p.m. last Friday.

Fagans was taken to a local hospital, where he died Saturday morning.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Latest News | Local News | Maryland News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

For one HHS office, a cyber failure isn’t always bad news

Complex appointments clause challenges throw some MSPB cases in limbo

DoD expects full force vaccination by summer, more than 30% of troops refusing shot

NIH launches data-sharing policy for grant-funded research

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up