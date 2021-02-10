CORONAVIRUS NEWS: J&J’s 1-dose shot approved | U.Md. drops some restrictions | Va. first responders with COVID receive pay protections | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Maryland officials want Ripken Stadium as vaccination site

The Associated Press

February 10, 2021, 10:04 PM

BEL AIR, Md. — Officials in Harford County want the state to use Ripken Stadium in Aberdeen as a mass vaccination site, noting that COVID-19 vaccine doses are being stifled in their jurisdictions after large-scale vaccination sites opened in Baltimore City and Prince George’s County.

The Baltimore Sun reports a letter sent to the acting secretary of health said the stadium’s proximity to Interstate 95 and Route 40 would allow Marylanders easy access to the potential vaccination site.

County Health Officer David Bishai says allocations of the vaccines to the Harford County Health Department have not increased in two weeks.

