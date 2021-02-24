CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New vaccine system in Prince William Co. | Local praise for COVID relief bill | 1 year into the pandemic | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Maryland officials investigating death of humpback whale

The Associated Press

February 24, 2021, 6:56 PM

ASSATEAGUE ISLAND, Md. (AP) — Environmental officials are investigating the death of a humpback whale what was found stranded along the Maryland coast.

The whale, known as “Pivot,” was first catalogued by the Massachusetts-based Center for Coastal Studies in 2008 and was frequently sited in the Gulf of Maine.

It was found dead last Thursday on the beach at Assateague Island National Seashore.

Maryland Department of Natural Resources biologists have taken tissue samples from the carcass in an effort to determine cause of death. Officials said there were no obvious physical signs of a non-natural death.

