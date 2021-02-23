CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Long lines at Six Flags vaccine site | New vaccine system in Prince William Co. | DC opens high-capacity vaccine site | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Maryland capital sues oil, gas companies over climate change

The Associated Press

February 23, 2021, 5:21 PM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland’s capital city is suing 26 oil and gas companies for what it calls the costs and consequences of climate change.

The Capital Gazette reports the City of Annapolis filed the lawsuit Monday in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court.

The lawsuit names ExxonMobil, Chevron, BP and Shell among its defendants.

A statement released on Tuesday by Mayor Gavin Buckley’s office says the city will argue the companies violated the Maryland Consumer Protection Act and five other actions, including public and private nuisance, negligence, failure to warn and trespass.

The newspaper reports that Annapolis said it was the 25th state or local government to file such a lawsuit

