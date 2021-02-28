Maryland appeals court finds error in double-murder trial

A Maryland appeals court has agreed the judge who presided over the trial of man convicted in two slayings erred by allowing certain expert testimony.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A Maryland appeals court has agreed the judge who presided over the trial of man convicted in two slayings erred by allowing certain expert testimony.

The ruling by the Maryland Court of Special Appeals could lead to a new trial for Kirk Byron Matthews of Anne Arundel County.

Matthews was found guilty of second-degree murder and other counts in the 2017 shootings of Leslie Michael Smith and Linda Lynn McKenzie and was sentenced to 80 years in prison.

The appeals court panel ruled last week the trial judge shouldn’t have allowed testimony from an FBI scientist.

