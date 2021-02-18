Black troopers claim discrimination by Maryland State Police

Black troopers in the Maryland Department of State Police have accused the agency of racism and discrimination.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Black troopers in the Maryland Department of State Police have accused the agency of racism and discrimination.

They point to disparities in discipline and promotions, as well as underrepresentation and alleged instances of retaliation.

WRC in Washington reports Maryland State Sen. Joanne Benson of Prince George’s County met with more than 20 Black troopers who presented her with documents detailing their claims.

Benson said she would call Superintendent Woodrow “Jerry” Jones before the legislative Black Caucus.

The agency has denied the allegations, but didn’t respond to the station’s request for comment.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.