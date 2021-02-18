CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Winter weather disrupts vaccine shipment | DC update; what about federal workers? | Airport testing sites | Latest COVID test results
Home » Maryland News » Black troopers claim discrimination…

Black troopers claim discrimination by Maryland State Police

The Associated Press

February 18, 2021, 8:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Black troopers in the Maryland Department of State Police have accused the agency of racism and discrimination.

They point to disparities in discipline and promotions, as well as underrepresentation and alleged instances of retaliation.

WRC in Washington reports Maryland State Sen. Joanne Benson of Prince George’s County met with more than 20 Black troopers who presented her with documents detailing their claims.

Benson said she would call Superintendent Woodrow “Jerry” Jones before the legislative Black Caucus.

The agency has denied the allegations, but didn’t respond to the station’s request for comment.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Maryland News

DC-area federal offices closed Thursday due to winter storm

CDO Council looks to ‘blend data’ across agencies to maximize value

DoD improves oversight over private military housing, but with new costs to taxpayers

Commission tells DoD to prepare for ‘military AI readiness’ by 2025

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up