Suspect arrested in shooting deaths of Maryland women

The Associated Press

January 24, 2021, 4:56 PM

WALDORF, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a Washington, D.C., man is facing murder charges in the shooting deaths of two Maryland women.

Charles County officials say 49-year-old Deon Watkins was arrested Saturday and is awaiting extradition to Maryland.

Watkins is a suspect in the killings of 24-year-old Kandeon Meisha Niravanh and 22-year-old Genesis Garrett.

The bodies of the two women were found inside a townhome in Waldorf early Thursday after police received a report about the sound of gunshots being fired.

Authorities have not released details about a possible motive for the killings but said Watkins knew both victims.

