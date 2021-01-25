CORONAVIRUS NEWS: National Park Service requiring masks | Fairfax Co. school plans | Virus aid update | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Pandemic stalls study on expanding Chesapeake Bay Bridge

The Associated Press

January 25, 2021, 8:43 AM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A study that was commissioned to pursue adding a third span on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge has stalled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Capital Gazette reported Sunday that safety guidelines that are in place to prevent the spread of the virus have scuttled plans for public hearings on the project. T

he hearings are required by federal guidelines to be in-person.

Maryland Transportation Authority spokesman John Sales said that a schedule for hearings will be updated in the near future.

A third span could alleviate traffic along the bridge, which is only expected to get worse. Long backups aren’t uncommon.

And people who live near the bridge have complained of difficulties getting home when traffic is heavy.

This article was written by WTOP's news partners at Maryland Matters and republished with permission.

