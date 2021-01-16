INAUGURATION NEWS: Bridges, roads and Metro | Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Inauguration FAQs
Maryland prison workers indicted in payroll scheme

The Associated Press

January 16, 2021, 9:10 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Authorities say three Maryland prison system employees have been charged in a bribery and kickback scheme involving unearned pay.

Fiscal technician Shantil Carter and correctional officers Okezie Chidume and Gerald Leon Solomon Jr. were indicted Monday by a Baltimore County grand jury on conspiracy, theft, bribery and other charges.

Prosecutors say Carter was paid by Chidume and Solomon to alter their time cards so they could be paid for hours they did not work.

They say Chidume was improperly paid almost $34,000 while Solomon received $27,000 for work he did not perform.

Related Categories:

Crime News | Latest News | Local News | Maryland News

