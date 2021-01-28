Maryland man charged as part of mob who stormed Capitol

Authorities say a Maryland man who livestreamed himself during the riot at the U.S. Capitol wearing a “Proud Boys” hat has turned himself in.

A spokeswoman for the FBI’s Baltimore field office told The Baltimore Sun Andrew Ryan Bennett surrendered Tuesday morning. The FBI says videos he posted on Facebook on Jan. 6 show Bennett yelling “no destruction!” at one point, but then chanting “break it down!”

Agents searched his residence on Jan. 11 and found the “Proud Boys” hat. The FBI says Bennett told agents he knew it was wrong to enter the Capitol building with the crowd. He faces charges related to entering the building.

