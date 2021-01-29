Maryland bill would give students mental health days off

The Associated Press

A bill in the Maryland state Legislature would grant school students excused absences for mental health reasons.

Under the proposed law, students would be allowed to skip school once every quarter — without needing a doctor’s note.

Sponsored by Del. Alonzo Washington D-Prince George’s, the legislation aims to alleviate mental health problems exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Washington voiced concerns regarding the general mental health of students across Maryland.

He noted that 70 percent of teens admit to experiencing anxiety and depression, that 1 in 6 say they have considered suicide.

