CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. statewide vaccination effort | CDC reopening guidance | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » Maryland News » Maryland bill would give…

Maryland bill would give students mental health days off

The Associated Press

January 29, 2021, 10:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — A bill in the Maryland state Legislature would grant school students excused absences for mental health reasons.

Under the proposed law, students would be allowed to skip school once every quarter — without needing a doctor’s note.

Sponsored by Del. Alonzo Washington D-Prince George’s, the legislation aims to alleviate mental health problems exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Washington voiced concerns regarding the general mental health of students across Maryland.

He noted that 70 percent of teens admit to experiencing anxiety and depression, that 1 in 6 say they have considered suicide.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

No snow days for teleworkers during the pandemic, OPM reminds feds

GSA credits success of record IT revenue savings to transparency, more trust

DoD outpaces public in vaccine efficiency, says vaccine is safe for nearly all adults

‘Smart IT investments’ carried pandemic relief, but $9B TMF plan falls apart in Congress

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up