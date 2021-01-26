Hogan establishes redistricting reform commission

BOWIE, Md. (AP) — In the latest effort to resolve a gerrymandering issue in the state, Gov. Larry Hogan, R,…

BOWIE, Md. (AP) — In the latest effort to resolve a gerrymandering issue in the state, Gov. Larry Hogan, R, this month announced the formation of the Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission.

Hogan’s executive order comes 18 months after the Supreme Court declared that federal courts had no jurisdiction in resolving the issue of partisan redistricting.

In a 5-4 court decision, Chief Justice John Roberts argued that the burden of adjusting the redistricting process fell on the legislative branch.

The governor said he had tried to introduce a Redistricting Reform Act five times, but none of the bills gained traction in the Democrat-controlled General Assembly.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.