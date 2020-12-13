CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | Arlington Co. accepts funding to distribute vaccine | Latest test results
Open enrollment for Maryland’s health exchange ends

The Associated Press

December 13, 2020, 2:29 AM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Open enrollment ends Tuesday for Maryland’s health exchange. That’s the online health insurance marketplace created under the Affordable Care Act.

The Baltimore Sun reports that officials expected extra interest in the insurance, which is for next year.

The coverage has been serving as a health care lifeline to many people who lost employer-related coverage during the coronavirus pandemic.

About 80,000 people signed up for immediate coverage during a special enrollment period that started in mid-March on the Maryland Heath Exchange.

