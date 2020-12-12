Maryland releases agreement on Purple Line contract disputes

Maryland will pay the companies managing the Purple Line’s construction $100 million by Dec. 31 to settle contract disputes under an agreement.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland will pay the companies managing the Purple Line’s construction $100 million by Dec. 31 to settle contract disputes under an agreement.

The Washington Post reports it’s part of a $250 million agreement released Friday.

The newspaper reports that contract disputes caused most major work on the transit project to stop this fall.

The part of the settlement made public did not say when the state will pay the remaining $150 million to salvage the project’s 36-year public-private partnership.

It also did not provide a time frame for when the private concessionaire must replace its construction contractor, which would allow work to resume in earnest.

