Maryland looks into statewide mandate on police body cameras

The Associated Press

December 8, 2020, 11:34 PM

CHELTENHAM, Md. (AP) — Lawmakers are pushing for a statewide mandate requiring every police department in Maryland to equip officers with body cameras, but the cost of equipment and maintenance may be the biggest challenge.

In October, a bipartisan legislative workgroup that was formed after George Floyd’s death to focus on police accountability voted for the recommendation to require every police department in Maryland to use body cameras by 2025.

Carroll County Republican Sen. Justin Ready, R-Carroll, who is a part of a separate legislative task force looking into police body cameras, said he isn’t opposed to a statewide mandate for body cameras if it’s financially feasible for the state to do it.

