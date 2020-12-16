CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some DC Giant pharmacies to distribute vaccine | How healthy eating boosts immune system | WTOP reporter tests at-home COVID-19 test
Home » Maryland News » Ex-Hogan aide declines to…

Ex-Hogan aide declines to answer questions about severance

The Associated Press

December 16, 2020, 9:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland lawmakers say they will continue investigating a six-figure severance package and large expenses that a former chief of staff to Gov. Larry Hogan received as he transitioned from a state agency to the governor’s office.

Roy McGrath repeatedly declined to answer questions before a legislative panel on Wednesday.

Sen. Clarence Lam says McGrath should be “ashamed” for expenses incurred while “globetrotting” and receiving $233,000 severance when he moved from the Maryland Environmental Service to the governor’s office.

The senator says many faced economic hardships during the pandemic while he incurred the expenses.

Hogan says he had no involvement with the payment.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Maryland News

Trump vetoes defense bill, setting up possible override vote

$2.3T omnibus, COVID-19 relief package shows signs agencies learned a thing or two during initial pandemic response

From RPA to cybersecurity, CIOs overcame ever-changing challenges in 2020

NORAD tracks Santa's progress for 65th year

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up