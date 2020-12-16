Ex-Hogan aide declines to answer questions about severance

Maryland lawmakers say they will continue investigating a six-figure severance package and large expenses that a former chief of staff to Gov. Larry Hogan received as he transitioned from a state agency to the governor’s office.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland lawmakers say they will continue investigating a six-figure severance package and large expenses that a former chief of staff to Gov. Larry Hogan received as he transitioned from a state agency to the governor’s office.

Roy McGrath repeatedly declined to answer questions before a legislative panel on Wednesday.

Sen. Clarence Lam says McGrath should be “ashamed” for expenses incurred while “globetrotting” and receiving $233,000 severance when he moved from the Maryland Environmental Service to the governor’s office.

The senator says many faced economic hardships during the pandemic while he incurred the expenses.

Hogan says he had no involvement with the payment.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.