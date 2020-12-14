Court ruling on DACA a relief for Marylanders in limbo

Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, a program that prevents some residents brought to the United States as children from being deported, is being restored to its former, Obama-era policies.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, a program that prevents some residents brought to the United States as children from being deported, is being restored to its former, Obama-era policies after a ruling on Dec. 4 that will overturn the Trump administration’s attempt to limit and eventually end the program.

Amy Rivera, president of University of Maryland’s Political Latinxs United for Movement and Action in Society, said PLUMAS has a dream fund for DACA recipients to help pay for legal fees.

Some members of PLUMAS are DACA recipients and Rivera said the rulings come as a big relief for a lot of students.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.