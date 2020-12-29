Authorities investigate uprising at Maryland juvenile center

Maryland authorities are investigating what state police describe as a riot at a privately run treatment center on the grounds of a state juvenile detention facility.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the disturbance occurred Dec. 24 at the Chesapeake Treatment Center on the grounds of the Charles H. Hickey Jr. School.

Police said in court documents that troopers were called to the facility by a staff member and encountered juveniles and adults conspiring to takeover the center, destroying furniture and breaking windows and doors. Police said 19 detainees were involved in the uprising.

Seven have been charged as adults with rioting, second-degree escape and malicious destruction of property.

