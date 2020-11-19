Suspects in Maryland man, witness slayings get more charges

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — Four Maryland men are facing additional charges in connection with the kidnapping and slaying of a…

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — Four Maryland men are facing additional charges in connection with the kidnapping and slaying of a Maryland man in West Virginia, and the slayings of two witnesses.

Federal prosecutors announced nine indictments against Monroe Merrell, David Ray Sanford Jr., John Westley Black III and Jeffrey Craig Smith Jr. on Tuesday.

Smith had been accused of killing one of the witnesses, Heather Grogg, and Sanford the other, Danielle Tyler. Black, Merrell and Sanford were previously charged with murder for Jonathan Riddle’s death in March.

Two other people from West Virginia have been accused of assisting with the witnesses’ slayings. It wasn’t immediately clear if any of the suspects had an attorney.

