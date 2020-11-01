ELECTION NEWS: US results | DC results | Md. results | Va. results
Police investigating package explosion at house in Maryland

The Associated Press

November 1, 2020, 4:52 PM

LINEBORO, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say a man was injured when a package exploded at a home Friday.

Carroll County Sheriff Jim DeWees said the blast was intended for a person who lives in the Lineboro home where the explosion occurred, the Baltimore Sun reported. DeWees called it “an isolated incident.”

He said the 28-year-old man hurt in the blast is not facing life-threatening injuries and is “very lucky” to survive. Part of the home’s exterior appeared to have been blown loose. Police have not identified the victim or named any suspects.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

