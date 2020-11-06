CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US hits 10 million cases | Trump election party draws scrutiny | Pfizer vaccine shows promise | Latest test results
Maryland restaurants to receive $50 million in COVID-19 aid

The Associated Press

November 6, 2020, 9:50 AM

BALTIMORE — Maryland restaurants will receive $50 million in state aid as they continue to struggle with devastating financial losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

State officials released details Thursday on how much aid will be given to restaurants in each jurisdiction.

The Baltimore Sun reports that it’s not clear when restaurant owners in most of the state will be able to access the money.

Funds for restaurants, artists, arts organizations, entertainment venues and other businesses are part of Republican Gov. Larry Hogan’s latest, $250 million economic relief package.

The money is drawn from Maryland’s Rainy Day Fund to help businesses hurt by the pandemic.

