CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. reduces restaurant, bar capacity | Montgomery Co. OKs restrictions | Some Loudoun students returning next month | Latest results across the region
Home » Maryland News » Maryland man arrested, charged…

Maryland man arrested, charged in shooting of sibling

The Associated Press

November 8, 2020, 12:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BELCAMP, Md. — Law enforcement authorities in Harford County say a man has been arrested after he shot his sibling in Belcamp.

The Baltimore Sun reported Saturday court records show Montierre Quaron Echols faces charges that include attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault. The Harford County Sheriff’s Office says the 36-year-old Belcamp resident shot Alexander Enrique Lloyd Friday night.

Authorities say the 29-year-old Lloyd, of Edgewood, suffered injuries that do not threaten his life. The sheriff’s office says the shooting remains under investigation and a motive has not been determined. Echols is being held without bail at the Harford County Detention Center in Bel Air.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Maryland News

VA touts successful first EHR go-live: 'A lot of things worked'

DoD's $7.2B moving contract included 'pervasive' violations of procurement rules

Chilbert to be CIO at CFPB, Sritapan moves to DHS cyber shared services office

Meet the agency transition teams for President-Elect Biden

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up