Maryland man arrested, charged in shooting of sibling

BELCAMP, Md. — Law enforcement authorities in Harford County say a man has been arrested after he shot his sibling in Belcamp.

The Baltimore Sun reported Saturday court records show Montierre Quaron Echols faces charges that include attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault. The Harford County Sheriff’s Office says the 36-year-old Belcamp resident shot Alexander Enrique Lloyd Friday night.

Authorities say the 29-year-old Lloyd, of Edgewood, suffered injuries that do not threaten his life. The sheriff’s office says the shooting remains under investigation and a motive has not been determined. Echols is being held without bail at the Harford County Detention Center in Bel Air.

