Maryland lawmakers say it’s time to close the digital divide

The Associated Press

November 24, 2020, 4:38 PM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Since 2018, officials in Maryland have been addressing rural access issues where broadband infrastructure does not yet exist.

But lawmakers who say progress has been too slow are already earmarking legislation that would address statewide broadband access. Allegany County Republican Del. Jason Buckel says the lack of connectivity is “clearly disadvantaging” his more isolated constituents.

The government, Buckle says, should facilitate internet access for all Marylanders as they do roads, water and sewer service. In both Baltimore City and Allegany County, the number of households without a broadband connection hovers around 40%, but usually not for the same reasons.

