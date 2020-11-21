THANKSGIVING NEWS: Avoid this mistake | DC sees testing surge | 100 recipes | Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving | WTOP Weather
Maryland authorities link human remains to murder victim

The Associated Press

November 21, 2020, 1:32 PM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Authorities in Maryland say a body found last year has been identified as a man who was killed in a 2015 murder.

The Capital Gazette reports that the Maryland Office of the Medical Examiner used DNA analysis to identify human remains found last year in Carroll County as those of Mark Hatmaker. In 2018, a jury in Anne Arundel County found Richard Wayne Brooks guilty in the 2015 death of Hatmaker. Prosecutors secured the murder conviction despite having no body, no weapon and no cause of death. They said Brooks lured Hatmaker to a drug deal and killed him to steal $40,000.

