COVID-19 app may help contact-tracing challenge this holiday

The Associated Press

November 25, 2020, 2:24 PM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — “Answer the call” and download the COVID Alert app have joined the growing list of pandemic precautions, such as wearing a mask and social distancing, as the Maryland Health Department battles a pandemic surge during this holiday season.

The health department on Tuesday reported over 1,600 more confirmed cases and 32 deaths added to state totals in the past 24 hours.

The counties with the highest number of cases continue to be Prince George’s, Montgomery and Baltimore while the spike in Allegany challenges hospital capacity.

