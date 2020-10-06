Police: Suspicious devices on Md. Trump signs were theft alarms

Police in Maryland have been busy investigating “suspicious devices” found on Trump-Pence campaign signs.

They even sent in the State Fire Marshal Bomb Squad. Investigators soon realized that the devices were just small alarm systems.

Easton Police and the State Fire Marshal said they found the devices on five signs Sunday and Monday.

Turns out the alarms were set to go off when a pull pin, attached to a string, is tugged away.

The Marshal’s office said their apparent purpose was to keep the signs from being stolen. The real trouble was their location: It’s illegal to put campaign signs in public right-of-ways.

