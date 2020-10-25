ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide | Why we still have Electoral College?
Home » Maryland News » Police search for suspect…

Police search for suspect following murder of Delaware man

The Associated Press

October 25, 2020, 5:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CAMBRIDGE, Md. (AP) — Police said they are searching for a suspect in the murder of a Delaware man who was shot in Maryland.

Maryland State Police said Khalil St. Croxie Reid was found with gunshot wounds Sunday morning in a parking lot in Cambridge, Maryland.

Reid was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the 21-year-old from Laurel, Delaware, was shot by an unknown assailant with an unknown type of firearm.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Latest News | Local News | Maryland News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up