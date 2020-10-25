ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide
Police: dispute between neighbors turns fatal

The Associated Press

October 25, 2020, 1:01 PM

WESTMINSTER, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say a dispute between neighbors became fatal after a man was stabbed in the chest.

Westminster Police said they responded to a fight in progress Saturday evening but the individuals involved left before the officers arrived.

Police said Devin G. Raney, 23, later walked into a local emergency room with a stab wound to the chest. He was flown to a trauma center in Baltimore, where he died of his injuries.

Police said a preliminary investigation shows that a dispute between neighbors became physical.

No charges were immediately announced and police said the matter is still under investigation.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

