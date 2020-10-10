Maryland’s Hogan joins New England GOP govs. in not signing Barrett letter

Three New England governors and Maryland's Larry Hogan aren't joining their Republican peers in signing a letter urging the Senate to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court.

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Three New England governors, along with Maryland’s Larry Hogan, are not joining their Republican peers in signing a letter urging the Senate to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Twenty-four of the nation’s 28 Republican governors signed the letter praising Barrett’s background and philosophy.

Along with Hogan, those not signing include Govs. Chris Sununu of New Hampshire, Charlie Baker of Massachusetts and Phil Scott of Vermont.

Sununu’s spokesperson told WMUR-TV that he didn’t sign the letter because as governor, he has no role in the confirmation process.

However, he did sign letters supporting Trump’s previous nominations of Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

