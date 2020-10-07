CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. football coaches request in-person workouts | 2nd vaccine trial paused | Latest test results in DC region
Maryland Senate Republicans leaders won’t seek re-election

The Associated Press

October 7, 2020, 9:51 AM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Senate Republican leaders say they won’t seek re-election to their minority leader posts.

Minority Leader J.B. Jennings and Minority Whip Steve Hershey made the announcement Tuesday night in a statement. They have lead the Senate Republican Caucus since 2014.

Jennings and Hershey say they believe now is the time for a new team to lead. The next two leaders will be announced after an upcoming leadership election in the caucus.

Senate President Bill Ferguson complimented the two for their leadership and their ability to “disagree without being disagreeable.”

Democrats control the Maryland General Assembly. The state Senate has 32 Democrats and 15 Republicans.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

