Maryland scuttles plan to close state police helicopter base

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Gov. Larry Hogan has announced that state officials will no longer consider plans to close a Maryland State Police helicopter base.

The Daily Times of Salisbury reported Friday that some Eastern Shore lawmakers were concerned that one of two bases there would be vulnerable to the cut.

But they rejoiced Thursday after the Republican governor’s announcement.

The cuts were being made because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But officials determined that closing one helicopter base would have significantly and negatively affected the response rate and the response times of state police.

