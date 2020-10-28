ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide
Maryland official discusses outreach effort on vaccine trust

The Associated Press

October 28, 2020, 3:58 PM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s deputy health secretary says the state will conduct an outreach effort to promote trust in a coronavirus vaccine when one becomes available.

Dr. Jinlene Chan told a panel of state lawmakers Wednesday that state health officials recognize they will need to provide facts and answer questions people have to instill confidence when a vaccine is ready.

She says health officials recognize that there are groups that may be more hesitant to accept a vaccination than others.

Chan says the health department recognizes it will need to focus on conveying information that is not just language appropriate, but culturally appropriate as well.

