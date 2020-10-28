ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide | Biden has options, Trump walks narrow path
Home » Maryland News » Maryland counties seeking time…

Maryland counties seeking time to use COVID-19 relief money

The Associated Press

October 28, 2020, 12:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE — Facing the combination of a Dec. 30 deadline and a pandemic likely to extend into 2021, Maryland county leaders are asking for more time to spend federal coronavirus relief money.

The Baltimore Sun reports executives say they’re thinking about the combination of a COVID-19 resurgence and the regular flu season as well as the continuing health and economic problems their constituents and businesses could face next year.

Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, says about two-thirds of the money distributed to 19 of Maryland’s 24 counties remains unspent.

Hogan says unspent money must be returned to the U.S. Treasury.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

GSA, DoD try again to get multi-billion dollar cloud contract up and running

Now hiring: Fully remote federal employees?

House Democrats demand immediate stop to Schedule F executive order

The newest batch of Presidential Innovation Fellows

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up