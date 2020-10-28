Maryland counties seeking time to use COVID-19 relief money

BALTIMORE — Facing the combination of a Dec. 30 deadline and a pandemic likely to extend into 2021, Maryland county…

BALTIMORE — Facing the combination of a Dec. 30 deadline and a pandemic likely to extend into 2021, Maryland county leaders are asking for more time to spend federal coronavirus relief money.

The Baltimore Sun reports executives say they’re thinking about the combination of a COVID-19 resurgence and the regular flu season as well as the continuing health and economic problems their constituents and businesses could face next year.

Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, says about two-thirds of the money distributed to 19 of Maryland’s 24 counties remains unspent.

Hogan says unspent money must be returned to the U.S. Treasury.

