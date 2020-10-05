CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some DC rec centers to reopen Tuesday | Judge: DC church can hold services | Latest test results in DC region
Home » Maryland News » Maryland comptroller announces departure…

Maryland comptroller announces departure of top aide

The Associated Press

October 5, 2020, 6:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Comptroller Peter Franchot has announced that a top aide will no longer be his chief of staff and is leaving the agency at the end of the month.

Franchot made the announcement Monday regarding Len Foxwell.

In a statement, Franchot thanked Foxwell for 12 years of service to the comptroller’s office and the state of Maryland.

Franchot says Emmanuel Welsh will be his acting chief of staff. Welsh has served as deputy chief of staff since 2016.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up