Maryland comptroller announces departure of top aide

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Comptroller Peter Franchot has announced that a top aide will no longer be his chief of staff and is leaving the agency at the end of the month.

Franchot made the announcement Monday regarding Len Foxwell.

In a statement, Franchot thanked Foxwell for 12 years of service to the comptroller’s office and the state of Maryland.

Franchot says Emmanuel Welsh will be his acting chief of staff. Welsh has served as deputy chief of staff since 2016.

